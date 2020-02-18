FBI, police raid Harlan County clinic

There was a large FBI and police presence at a clinic in downtown Harlan Tuesday morning.

Police closed part of Main Street that runs in front of the clinic for most of the morning. The road is back open.

FBI agents and detectives with Appalachian Narcotics Investigations were seen coming in and out of the clinic. A sign on the clinic says 'Behavioral Health Professionals'.

Authorities have not said what they were doing at the clinic or if anyone is facing any charges. We have reached out to the FBI for details.

This is a developing story and will be updated.