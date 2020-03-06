FBI agent injured in Pulaski County shooting

We're following a developing story out of Pulaski County.

Officials with the FBI office in Louisville has confirmed that one of their agents was injured in a shooting Friday morning.

"The FBI is reviewing an agent-involved shooting which occurred early in the morning on Friday, March 6th during the execution of a federal arrest warrant. One subject and one FBI special agent were wounded. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances. Due to the ongoing nature of this review, FBI Louisville will have no further comment at this time."

A viewer sent our sister station WKYT a picture from the scene, which they are reporting is near Lake Cumberland Regional Airport.

Another person, who was not identified, was also shot. We do not know the conditions of the injured.

We are working to learn more information.

You can find the original story from WKYT here.