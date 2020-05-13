Extra pay renewed for high school coaches in Laurel County after initial non-renewal letters

Laurel County coaches have their head coaching jobs back for the time being. The Laurel County School District had sent pink slips to the head coaches in the county but rescinded them to their high school head coaches on Tuesday morning.

"Yesterday morning, we rescinded the non-renewal letters of the head high school coaches," Laurel County School District Superintendent Doug Bennett said in a statement sent to WYMT. "We rescinded the head high school coach letters so they may continue working in an administrative capacity to respond quickly if Kentucky schools are permitted to resume athletic programs. We are hopeful that we can resume our tremendous athletic programs as soon as possible."

After reports came out pertaining to firings of head coaches in Laurel County, Bennett released a statement to WYMT explaining what happened.

Bennett said, “Per recommendations and guidance regarding next year’s athletic programs from KDE and KHSAA, we sent all of our sports non-renewal of extra-pay letters. The letters received by coaches were regarding extra-pay for coaching duties."

Bennett went on to explain that the decision was based on not having "verification that fall/spring sports will be permitted next school year."

Bennett went on to say that the school board values athletics and what they teach the participants but said that "if fall and spring sports are not permitted in Kentucky schools, it would not be the best use of resources to hire coaches with no athletes to coach."

"The extra-pay for head high school coaches has been renewed," Bennett stated to clear up any confusion. "Other coaches have received non-renewal of extra-pay until we have a better indication that the state prohibition of school sports will be lifted for next school year."

Here is the full statement from Bennett:

Per recommendations and guidance regarding next year’s athletic programs from KDE and KHSAA, we sent all of our sports non-renewal of extra-pay letters. The letters received by coaches were regarding extra-pay for coaching duties. The basis for this decision is that we have not received verification that fall/spring sports will be permitted next school year. We greatly value our wonderful coaches and athletic programs and hold them in the highest regard. We are proud of the rich history and success of our athletic programs. We recognize the tremendous benefits of school-related athletic programs to build responsibility, character, perseverance, and teamwork. We want to be sure that we are acting as good stewards and allocating resources in the most responsible manner. If fall and spring sports are not permitted in Kentucky schools, it would not be the best use of resources to hire coaches with no athletes to coach.

Consequently, we notified staff of non-renewals within statutory guidelines. Athletic Directors were to notify each coach prior to receipt of his/her letter. We are hopeful as we continue through the state’s reopening phases, there will be early indications that sports seasons will be permitted to resume in Kentucky in the fall. Currently, there is no statement from a state regulatory agency regarding when athletic participation in Kentucky schools may resume. Yesterday morning, we rescinded the non-renewal letters of the head high school coaches. We rescinded the head high school coach letters so they may continue working in an administrative capacity to respond quickly if Kentucky schools are permitted to resume athletic programs. We are hopeful that we can resume our tremendous athletic programs as soon as possible. We can rescind the non-renewal of extra-pay when we have more information regarding the possibility of Kentucky schools resuming all or certain athletic programs.