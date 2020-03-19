Experts say rural Kentucky hospitals are not ready for coronavirus outbreak

As more Kentucky counties gradually announce positive COVID-19 tests, many people in rural areas are wondering if their hospitals and other medical facilities are prepared for outbreaks in their communities.

The Herald-Leader talked to experts at UK's Rural and Underserved Health Research Center, who said rural hospitals would not be able to handle a large number of COVID-19 cases.

Director Ty Borders said there are not enough specialist physicians, intensive care unit beds or other equipment to handle an outbreak. Many rural hospitals are already struggling with finances and shortages of equipment. Recently, this includes hospitals in Pineville and Ashland.

But some local officials and health departments said they developed strategies and alert systems, and are as prepared as possible. They still stress the importance of hand-washing, social distancing and staying home if sick.