Expanded drive-thru testing coming to our area next week

During Thursday's daily COVID-19 briefing from Governor Andy Beshear, he announced new drive-thru testing facilities through the state's partnership with Kroger will open next week.

They will be located in Madisonville, Paducah, Somerset and Pike County.

The two in our area will be open Tuesday, April 21st through Thursday, April 23rd from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

You have to schedule your appointment online to be tested and there are some qualifications that have to be met.

Priority 1 testing includes healthcare facility workers with symptoms.

Priority 2 includes patients in long-term care facilities, people 65 years or older, patients with underlying conditions or first responders. All of the above-listed groups have to be showing symptoms.

Priority 3 includes critical infrastructure workers with symptoms, individuals who don't meet any of the other criteria listed above with symptoms, healthcare workers and first responders in general and people with mild symptoms in communities with high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Both locations will test up to 1,000 people at each site in that three-day span. People from the surrounding areas who meet the criteria above can also be tested, but they have to schedule a test at on the Little Clinic's website.

In Somerset, the testing site will be at the Center for Rural Development. The site in Pike County will be at Shelby Valley High School.

Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley told our sister station WKYT that with more tests he believes there will be more positive cases.

"The important thing is that we're gathering data so we will be able to look at ratios like the number of positive cases per the number of tests that have been given,” explains Kelley. “So for us, it's going to be a way of gathering data to try to make more sense of what actually we are dealing with. There's a lot of unknowns and uncertainties."