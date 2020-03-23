'Everybody's got to do their part': Elkhorn City mayor donates PPE supplies to PMC

As Coronavirus continues to spread across the commonwealth, people are trying to give back in whatever ways they can.

For Elkhorn City Mayor Mike Taylor, a few boxes of hazmat suits and 1,500 medical masks that he found in storage made that pretty simple.

Taylor said he knows there are people in the medical field who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle and making sure they have what they need to be safe is one of the most important things people can do.

“Everybody’s got to do their part. Even staying away from people. You know. And you’ve got your workers out there," Taylor said. "It’s good for everybody to pitch in to help. Then we won’t have any worries.”

So, he donated the items to Pikeville Medical Center, helping the hospital's stock grow as they march into uncharted territory.

According to VP of Development James Glass, PMC is not understocked on PPE masks or other materials, but receiving the donation means the world to the hospital.

“In order for us to be able to continue to move forward and get through this- we will get through this- but in order for us to get through this we’re going to have to work together," Glass said. “This is an excellent example of the community- the region- coming together, contributing to the hospital so that we can provide for the needs of our patients.”

He said the hospital is "ready to take on any challenges," and feels more prepared thanks to the help of community support.

Taylor said he hopes others will continue to support the efforts of healthcare workers across the region in whatever way they can- even if that is by simply staying home and following social distancing protocol.

He said prayer and patience are the keys to getting through the pandemic.

“Be patient," he said. "Put all their trust in God and just pray that this goes away fast.”