'Everybody deserves a birthday cake': Birthday Box project kicks off at Floyd County school

We all have birthdays, but we do not all have the same opportunities to celebrate them. For students at James D. Adams Middle School, that is where the new Birthday Box comes into play.

"The Birthday Box is really cool because the students get to feel really special on their birthday," said GEAR UP College and Career Navigator Kassidy Frasure. "Everybody deserves a birthday cake."

The school's GEAR UP Club and Friends of Rachel Club (a club that formed at the school after students accepted Rachel's Challenge ) are working together to celebrate every student on their special day.

"That is a way to let the students know how special they are and how much we care about them," said Youth Services Director Michelle Keathley.

Cake mix, icing, candles, and more are donated by teachers, students, and community members. Those items are then wrapped or placed in a gift bag to be sent home with students to make sure they get a birthday cake.

According to organizers, the outreach helps families who may not be able to afford cake the day of a child's birthday. They say it also offers a family engagement activity that could create a birthday to remember.

"I'm excited to go home and make a cake with my family and have fun," said Kassidy Ousley, who took home a birthday box Monday.

She said it was nice to feel appreciated by the school, which club members say was the whole reason for the project.

"Most people don't even know what a birthday party feels like, or what having birthday cake or anything like that feels like. But other kids know exactly what it is," said club member Klair Newsome.

She said the clubs just want everyone to have that experience, regardless of any obstacles that may be in the way.

Donations are being accepted at the school. Items needed include cake mix, frosting, candles, shoe boxes, and wrapping paper. For more information on how to donate, call the Adams Middle School Family Resource and Youth Services Center.