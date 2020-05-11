Gov. Beshear asks every Kentuckian to wear face mask in public starting Monday

Beginning Monday May 11, you may notice more people wearing face masks in public.

Sister station WKYT reports Monday marks the day Governor Andy Beshear said he was strongly encouraging all Kentuckians start wearing masks while being in public.

The order does not necessarily require you to wear a mask, but does strongly recommend you do. Businesses can ask you to leave if you are not wearing one.

At many retailers, such as Costco, management requires customers to wear masks, while other stores such as Meijer and target only have COVID-19 reminders posted on its doors.

However, employees at essential businesses are required to put on a mask.

Last week, a lawsuit was filed against Governor Andy Beshear in federal court. It states that the owner of Robert’s Health Foods, Sybil Frantz, thinks the governor is overriding the constitution by requiring her employees to wear masks.

Doctors have said masks are best at protecting others in case someone has the virus but is asymptomatic.

Some shoppers we talked to on Monday said masks are not comfortable, but they think they are necessary.

"It’s not all that comfortable, but it’s the same as a seatbelt," Linda Hall said. "I feel like I’m asked to wear a seatbelt."

We also talked with some shoppers who were not wearing masks, but said it was only because they could not find one. They said they were out finding supplies to make their own.