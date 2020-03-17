"Every EMS call will be pre-screened for COVID-19': Pikeville safety officials announce changes to services

Tuesday evening, Pikeville Police and emergency officials held a news conference to announce some new regulations and guidelines.

This comes as prevention for the COVID-19 virus.

Here are a few Pikeville City Police changes:

1. Officers will be entering homes with gloves and masks on if necessary.

2. The lobby of the department will be closed. The phone inside the lobby will now be located outside.

3. The 911 dispatch center will now be pre-screening calls to ensure the safety of responders.

4. Police cars are disinfected regularly.

Public Information Officer Tony Conn said they are taking every precaution to stop one of their officers from getting the virus.

"We're a small agency, if we lose one or two of us to be quarantined, that's a blow to a 20-man agency," said Conn.

If you need help filing claims of stolen items or crash reports you can visit buycrash.com or buycrimes.com.

"If we do come in contact with you and we work your collision or case, we're going to give you a copy of that. We'll put everything on it. It's going to have a local code which is the report number. It will have our badge number and everything on it," Conn explained. "All you will have to do is wait five-days, get online, and print out your house or your business."

However, with those changes, one thing will remain the same.

"We want the public to know that we are still going to be doing our jobs," Conn pointed out.

As mentioned above, Pikeville 911 Dispatch will now be pre-screening calls.

"It may seem irrelevant to you when we're asking these questions but it could mean everything to us," said Paul Maynard.

Maynard is the Pikeville 911 Director.

"It's no surprise. We are going to ask if you have any respiratory issues. Are you coughing? Do you have a low-grade fever," Maynard explained.

Battalion Chief Mitch Case with the fire department said they have stopped their outside duties.

"Any special outside duties that we typically do like fire prevention, CPR classes, and fire inspections," Case said.

The lobby to the fire department will be closed off to the public until further notice.

Case said the department's response is not going to change.

