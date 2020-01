The Kentucky Castle is listed for sale on Loopnet.com

Sister station WKYT reports the castle sold for $8.7 million in July of 2017.

The castle sits on 53 acres in Woodford County and is 19,355 square feet.

It was built in 1980 with 17 rooms.

Rex Martin built the castle for his wife. Martin sat on the unused property for nearly 30 years after a divorce.

Martin sold it to Tom Post for $1.8 million.