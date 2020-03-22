Evarts Funeral Home creates a unique way to hold funeral services

Evarts Funeral Home in Harlan County will use Facebook Live to stream funeral services of loved ones.

The funeral home decided to use Facebook Live to help follow the mandates from Governor Andy Beshear due to COVID-19.

The mandates allow for immediate family members or those listed in an obituary to attend a funeral service in person.

"We started searching for something to be able to help families still be able to grieve allow the community to still be able to participate with the funerals," said Funeral Director Joshua Shackleford.

The funeral home will only use Facebook Live if the family will allow it.

"With their explicit permission only will we do anything live on Facebook, and we do have it to where only the service is broadcast," said Shackleford.

Facebook Live can be used as a virtual receiving of friends.

"Just watching the comments during the funeral, I mean it just lit up, you know, people who couldn't actually be here or didn't know how to contact the family, they were able to just leave a comment if nothing more than praying," said Shackleford.

The funeral home will give those comments to the family.

"What we've done, we've actually printed those comments out, we've actually taken photos of the floral arrangements and gifts that were sent that way the community can still interact and can still see the creative arrangements that have been sent and, you know, just give everybody the ability to still participate," said Shackleford.

Facebook Live will also be available to families after Governor Andy Beshear lifts the mandates.