Evacuation flight from Wuhan lands in Vancouver

A plane carrying Canadian citizens from Wuhan, China, has landed in Vancouver.

A woman wearing face mask walks past empty shelf of tissue papers at supermarket in Hong Kong, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020. Ten more people were sickened with a new virus aboard one of two quarantined cruise ships with some 5,400 passengers and crew aboard, health officials in Japan said Thursday, as China reported 73 more deaths and announced that the first group of patients were expected to start taking a new antiviral drug. (Source: AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

The evacuation flight organized by the Canadian government is refueling in Vancouver before flying to a military base in Ontario.

Several dozen more Canadian passengers left China on board a United States government flight that departed a few hours later.

All 176 evacuees from Wuhan will spend 14 days under quarantine at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, where they will be monitored to see if they have contracted the virus.

Canada has now six confirmed cases and the U.S. 12.

The Asian Development Bank says it will distribute $2 million to strengthen measures to detect and respond to the virus in China, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam.

The bank said Friday that the money will pay for diagnostic and laboratory equipment and for improved outbreak surveillance and response, especially in rural areas.

The viral outbreak that began in China’s central Hubei province has infected more than 31,400 people worldwide. China confirmed 31,161 cases and 636 deaths as of Friday. More than 310 cases have been confirmed outside mainland China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

Cruise ship turned away as virus alarm doctor dies in China

Japan has reported 41 new cases of a virus on a quarantined cruise ship and turned away another luxury liner while the death toll in mainland China rose to 636, including a doctor who got in trouble with authorities in the communist country for sounding an early warning about the disease threat.

Following an online uproar over the government’s treatment of Dr. Li Wenliang, the ruling Communist Party said it was sending a team to “fully investigate relevant issues raised by the public” regarding the case.

Two docked cruise ships with thousands of passengers and crew members remained under 14-day quarantines in Hong Kong and Japan.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says Japan will deny entry of foreign passengers on another cruise ship heading to Japan.

Car makers adjust to virus outbreak, Uniqlo outlets closed

Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. has reported sales in China by the company and its partners fell nearly 12% from a year earlier in January due to the outbreak of a virus in central China’s Wuhan and extended Lunar New Year holidays in many parts of China.

Rival Toyota Motor Corp. said Friday that it was extending a production stoppage at its plants in China by an extra week, to Feb. 16. Toyota said its non-manufacturing staff are due to resume work from Monday.

Meanwhile, Fast Retailing Co., parent of Uniqlo fashion chain, said it has temporarily closed about half of its 750 outlets in mainland China due to the outbreak.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.