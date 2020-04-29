Estill County still reporting zero positive cases

There are few counties left without any reported COVID-19 cases.

Many of these counties are here in Eastern Kentucky, for example, Estill County.

Like all counties in Kentucky, Estill County has closed non-essential businesses and people practice social distancing even though the number of positive cases is still at zero.

Our sister station WKYT talked to Judge-Executive Donnie Watson, about what this means to their county.

The judge-executive said although widespread testing isn’t available directly inside the county, there are tests are available at local hospitals and the health department if anyone is feeling symptoms. Many people are also driving to Richmond to get tested.

89 people have been tested so far in Estill County, and Watson wants to make sure that number stays at zero.

“You know, we need to set the example and we try our best to do that,” says Judge-Executive Donnie Watson. “Churches, businesses, everybody as a whole doing what they are supposed to have contributed to this and we’re really thankful for them.”

When it comes to reopening businesses, Watson says they do not plan on rushing the process just because of the county’s situation.

The other counties that do not have any reported cases as of Tuesday morning are Bell, Harlan, Magoffin, Wolfe, Lee, Elliott, and Robertson.