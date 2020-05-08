Equipment theft leads to car wreck in Pike County

Wright Construction is asking for the community's help to find an equipment trailer that was stolen from a water line construction site in the Kimper community of Pike County.

Tuesday night an equipment trailer loaded with pipes was stolen from the work site, putting the crew behind schedule as they wait for new material.

"It delayed the job a little bit, but we're hoping they can get it to us pretty quick. They understand the problem we are having," said Wright Construction owner Tom Wright. "We're keeping a better eye on our equipment now with cameras."

But Wright says the true crime is that those pipes were not secured to the trailer.

"Took off down the road with it, spreading it," he said.

At around 2 a.m. Wednesday, a car was traveling in the area and ran upon one of the pipes from the trailer, causing it to wreck. Wright said the man who wrecked was not hurt, but police are now searching for the person responsible.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the thief and recovery fo the equipment. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kentucky State Police.