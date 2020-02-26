Equipment breakdown blocking Pine Mountain on Whitesburg side

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet officials are warning drivers in Letcher County that a road on Pine Mountain is closed temporarily.

As of noon Wednesday, both sides of the road are blocked 1.5 miles from the Whitesburg side.

KYTC District 12's contractor's drilling rig broke down. A mechanic is on the way as flaggers direct traffic.

Transportation officials said they do not know how long the road will be blocked. Drivers in the area will need to safely stop and turn around.

"We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience this causes. This is an equipment breakdown that was unforeseen," officials posted on Facebook. "We are doing all we can as quickly as we can to get the drilling rig out of the middle of the road."