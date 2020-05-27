Entertainment venues waiting patiently, could benefit from pandemic

Like many businesses, the coronavirus pandemic has been less than ideal for Appalachain Wireless Arena in Pikeville.

"We get our joy out of booking events and seeing people out in the stands," said Appalachian Wireless Arena General Manager Paul Bowles. "We’re canceling shows or postponing. It was something that I don’t think anyone out there has really experienced."

With many events canceled or postponed and no return date in sight, the arena continues to look forward.

"We just felt like if we did nothing that would just put us further behind when things do open up," said Bowles.

The arena is currently working on its 2021 schedule, but they still haven't lost hope.

"Right now we’re still talking to promoters about full dates. They may not happen," said Bowles.

While there are not any dates yet that will allow arenas and event venues to return, Bowles thinks the Appalachian Wireless Arena could benefit when they do return. Smaller venues, like the one in Pikeville, might be able to open sooner.

"It’s a lot easier to manage and track 5,000 people then it is 20,000," said Bowles. "Hoping that some of those bigger names that normally wouldn’t play pico because we are too small of a building, they need to work too so maybe we will pick up a few of those dates."

Whenever the venue can reopen, Bowles said according to a social media poll, their fans are ready.

"95 percent of them are ready to come back. They want to do live events it’s important to them," said Bowles.

The arena hopes to have all the events canceled from 2020 back in 2021 plus more.