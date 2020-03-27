Enjoy the park but remember to follow the guidelines of social distancing

As Governor Andy Beshear has ordered people not to gather in large groups during the outbreak places like the park are also impacted.

The Perry County Park is a place where normally people gather but is not a place encouraging social distancing.

Minor Allen, Hazard Police Department Chief, says they will be monitoring the area to make sure guidelines are followed.

“It's changed the way we do things our City and our county. It's something that we’re going to get through," said Allen. “ I know outdoors is more safer but still yet if more people are gathered together we try to stop and talk to him. You know make them aware of the situation."

Caution tape around picnic shelters and a lock on the fence around the playground equipment stopping people from using the area.

“I know the governor said it’s fine to get out and still do these activities and stuff like that but you can’t do it in a large crowd," said Allen.

Chuck Jones is one person that still uses the park but in a way that follows the guidelines.

“Well I’m just trying to get my daily workout in and get some fresh air in my legs and do what I always do except practice social distancing," said Jones. “ To run all you need is yourself, a pair of shoes, a good pair of shorts, and some discipline."

Jones saying that a little fresh air can make a big difference.

“Keep in the routine is going to help you not be thinking about the gloom and doom of this virus that everyone is thinking of and it just keeps you mentally sound."

The precautions taken to best keep the community safe until the day we can gather together once again at places like the park.

“This is just gonna be the new type of new for right now until it passes. Just everybody use caution," said Allen.

If you do see a large group of people gathered together outside you can report it to the Hazard Police Department by calling 606-436-2222 or by messaging them on their Facebook page.

