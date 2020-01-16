Employees: Locked out of Sagebrush Steakhouse in Corbin

Sagebrush Steakhouse employees from the Corbin location told WYMT that on Wednesday they were shocked to go to work and find no one there.

One of those employees was Jesse Robinson, a single father of three who has been working there for the last three weeks.

"I was going to go to work and pick up my paycheck and I went to work, and, there was a chain and padlock on the door," said Robinson. "I was like, what was going on? Did someone get hurt the night before? Did something majorly happen, did they get robbed?"

The confusion and lack of answers was a blow to his plans of getting on his feet, for his family. His goals of finding his own home are now put on hold.

"I don't, I don't know what I'm going to do. Like, I've already been putting in a bunch of applications and stuff. I don't know, it's hard," said Robinson. "Like, I don't want to be a failure. I'm a person that's trying to be a good father. And, I don't know. I just feel like I'm failing them."

Robinson said he was told by management he and the other employees would be paid on Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

After multiple calls to Sagebrush Steakhouse, we did some digging for answers as well. While we could not confirm the status from the corporation, the Whitley County Sheriff's Office confirmed they served a Writ of Possession, to the Corbin steakhouse location.

We have reached out to the company but have not received a response.