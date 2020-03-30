Emergency medical services warn about increasing calls for COVID-19 tests

Emergency medics in Somerset say people are calling for COVID-19 testing when it is not readily available nor do first responders have them on hand.

Sister station WKYT reports these calls are abusing emergency services to those who may need them, causing medical personnel to be stretched thin and not able to respond to other medical emergencies.

"It has changed your method of treatment a little bit because a nebulizer for respiratory problems it increases the risk of the providers being infected because of the aerosolizing producing in a small area in the back of an ambulance, so unless it's really needed them to hold off on that until they get to the hospital," said Steven Eubank, Somerset-Pulaski County EMS chief.

They want to remind you that only medical professionals at hospitals have COVID-19 tests, but are only giving them to people who show symptoms.