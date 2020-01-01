Elvis Presley's Graceland planning auction for 85th birthday

Elvis Presley's Graceland is planning an auction of artifacts to be held during the late entertainer's 85th birthday celebration on Jan. 8.

According to a news release from Elvis Presley Enterprises, Inc., all the items come from third-party collectors but have been thoroughly researched and certified by Graceland Authenticated.

The 288 artifacts up for auction include a golf cart, clothing, jewelry, autographs, concert memorabilia, and Hollywood items. In addition, several Graceland experiences will be auctioned with the proceeds benefiting the Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation. The auction catalog is available at Graceland's official online store.