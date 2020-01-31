Elkhorn City says goodbye to Rusty Fork, hello to new healthcare center

The Rusty Fork restaurant opened in the mid-1990s and soon became a staple in the community.

The family-owned business was a meeting place for many in the community until it closed down more than five years ago. The building has since sat empty.

Demolition on the building began Friday to make room for new developments as Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation brings a health center into the city. The healthcare center is expected to locate in the former Rite Aid building next to the Rusty Fork property.

Jamie Mullins' mother was the owner of the Rusty Fork and he said he made years of memories in the now-demolished walls.

"Kinda stings. You know. I miss the place. Hate to see it go," he said.

He said most of his family spent time there either working or just socializing. According to him, the restaurant meant a lot to the community.

But, he added, he is excited to see the city moving forward.

"I always want the best for Elkhorn. I love this place. Born and raised here. I think it'll be good for the community," he said.

Mountain Comprehensive Health Corporation, which operates nine clinics in the area, did not release an expected date for its opening.

"We look forward to increasing access to quality healthcare, and bringing great employment opportunities while being an integral partner of Elkhorn City," the company said in a statement Friday.