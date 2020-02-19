Elementary school students write grant, open 'Little Free Library' in Johnson County

When Porter Elementary School's Community Problem Solving Team noticed a lack of passion for reading in their community, they knew it was something they wanted to address.

"We were in a doctor's office once and everybody was on their phone," said sixth-grade student Emily Triplett. "And we were like, 'Man, why can't they be having books in their hands instead?"

Triplett and the other Problem Solvers said they believe the disconnect from reading comes from a connection to something else.

"Most people nowadays they're so overwhelmed and obsessed with phones and iPads and computers and games," said Jacob Horn, fifth-grader.

The students created a survey, using Google Classroom for the older students and paper surveys for the younger kids, looking into reading patterns and possible obstacles.

"We realized that kids wanted to read more. And we wanted to help them do that," said fourth-grade student Rachel Horn.

The surveys showed that the majority of the students in the school did not enjoy reading and rarely read for entertainment. The majority of the younger students said they do not have a person at home with whom they read, making it harder for them to learn and almost impossible for them to enjoy.

The students said they are not sure if that is due to limited time or access to books, so they wanted to help eliminate some of the obstacles.

"We started researching and we found out that there was little libraries that we could build," said Sierra Kidd.

The team wrote a grant proposal to the Little Free Library organization, securing the funding to build a community library outside of the school.

"All the people who really can't get out to places where libraries and stuff are and they can actually come and get a book for free," said Kidd.

The students painted the library with bright, spring-themed colors and designs before stocking it with some of the more than 600 books that have been donated to the project.

The students hope to build two more Little Free Libraries in the community. But, for now, they just hope to watch the love of reading grow in their peers.

You can learn more about the Little Free Library organization at LittleFreeLibrary.org.