Efforts continue to get people to fill out the 2020 U.S. Census

The United States Census is a survey that only gets filled out every 10 years.

Helene Longton, census media specialist, says their goal is to reach every citizen.

“The census data informs spending on things that are important to our quality of life. This would include healthcare, or highways and highway repairs, daycare‘s, school lunches all kinds of programs," said Longton. "Over the past couple weeks, the US census has been delivering paper forms to houses in eastern Kentucky who don’t get the US mail at their homes to make it convenient for them to fill out the census."

The paper forms also help those without internet access. Counties across our region have varying response rates.

“Some parts of Eastern Kentucky don’t have a lot of access to broadband and that is exacerbated by the fact that libraries are closed during the COVID-19 crisis. There aren’t a lot of hotspots that people can go to to get Internet access at this point," said Longton. “We have a couple of counties that are as low as 19 or 20%. Owsley county is at 19.5 and Leslie is at 20.8. We have a bunch that are in the 30s and some in the 40s."

You can fill out the Census by mail, phone, or online.

"Whatever works for you it doesn’t matter they’re all good ways to go about it fill out the census and let the federal government know you’re there."

The last day to fill out the Census is October 31st.

The state of Kentucky's response rate is currently at 64.1 percent.