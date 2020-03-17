Editor's Note: "Most of all, be kind"

A letter from Assistant News Director Kyle Collier:

Look at this photo. What you see is a small portion of a group of young professionals who work tirelessly to keep you informed at WYMT. No, we aren’t the enemy. No, we aren’t a group of people who sit in a meeting trying to figure out how to ruin your life - or anybody else’s for that matter.

What we do is we wake up each morning, just like you. Get ready just like you. Then we educate ourselves with the newest information. Formulate a plan to reiterate that information to you. And then go to work to show how it all pertains to the hardworking men and women of Eastern and Southeastern Kentucky.

We do it out of passion. Times like these are tough on us. Not just this situation, but the fires, crashes, storms that destroy livelihoods and so much more.

Sometimes we get to do the stories that regain our faith in humanity. Not enough, that we can all agree.

I’ve so often watched my friends walk through the doors of our newsroom, shaken and crying. But they pick themselves up by the bootstraps and put on a persona to try to make you feel okay and safe.

It’s uncertain times like now where you can judge a young adult by their character while facing adversity. These past 8-10 days have revealed much about our team. What I’ve learned, especially today, is I work with a group of people who do not and will not waver when times become difficult, when what they know completely changes. How they do their jobs is now drastically different. Not once have they complained or shown discouragement.

Maybe, just maybe, you and I can learn something. Be generous and love one another. We finally have an opportunity to live without the status quo of fast-paced living. Now is the time to slow down, look at your life and find some perspective. What you will find, hopefully, is your family around you. Memories you can cherish. Not the angst it caused.

Reveal yourself as these young people have revealed themselves to me.

Most of all, be kind.