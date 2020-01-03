Eastern Kentucky representative running for Kentucky Supreme Court

An Eastern Kentucky representative is running for the state's highest court.

State Representative Chris Harris announced his intent to run for the 7th Supreme Court District in Kentucky.

Harris has been in private practice for nearly 25 years.

The Democrat currently represents Kentucky's 93rd district which includes portions of Pike and Martin Counties.

Harris said, “After careful deliberations with my family, friends and supporters, I’m excited to announce that I’ve decided to seek election as Justice for the 7th Supreme Court District of Kentucky. For nearly two decades I’ve worked tirelessly as a public servant to protect public education, defend working families and consumers against corporate special interests and big utility companies, and I’ve fought to make government more transparent and accountable to taxpayers at every level. Serving as a justice on Kentucky’s highest court will be a continuation of that effort. Working families and small businesses deserve an independent and fair Justice who isn’t funded by utility companies and corporate special interests. All Kentuckians deserve seven justices who believe the administration of Kentucky’s Supreme Court demands heightened transparency and greater accountability to taxpayers. As a Supreme Court Justice, I will be dedicated to defending our constitution and faithfully applying the law, equally, fairly and without favor.”