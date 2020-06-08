Eastern Kentucky police department awarded Department of Justice grant

One Eastern Kentucky police department will be able add to their force, thanks to a federal grant.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced the $154,611 grant from the Department of Justice for the Stanton Police Department Monday.

The money, distributed through the Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Hiring Program, will allow the department to hire another officer.

Across Kentucky, local law enforcement agencies received more than $3.8 million from COPS Hiring Program funding to hire 32 new officers and deputies.

“The City of Stanton, along with the Police Department is truly excited for this opportunity on receiving this COPS Hiring Grant from the Department of Justice,” said Sergeant Ian M. Morton, Stanton Police Department. “Being able to provide better, more efficient service to our citizens is what we strive to do and with these additional monies to hire a full time officer, we can do just that. Having recently lost a fellow law enforcement officer in February, this is even more important to utilize now than ever. We would like to thank the COPS Office along with DOJ for this opportunity. We would also like to thank Senator McConnell and Congressman Barr for all of their efforts in helping the City of Stanton in obtaining this grant.”