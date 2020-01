A man wanted out of Florida and arrested in Eastern Kentucky for murder will spend 50 years in prison.

In 2016, police caught Michael Herald in Perry County. He faced charges in a double murder case.

Herald admitted to killing John and Nancy Engleheart.

He worked for the couple in Florida but grew up in the mountains of Eastern Kentucky.

Court officials said Herald pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder and one count of burglary.