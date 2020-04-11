Eastern Kentucky native Sturgill Simpson tests positive for COVID-19

Country Music Singer Sturgill Simpson tested positive for COVID-19.

In an Instagram post, Simpson said he was on tour in Western Europe for two weeks in late January/ early February. He was also touring in the United States until March 10th.

Simpson said on March 13th he started experiencing symptoms but was rejected a test at the time for several reasons.

About a month later, Simpson's Instagram post continues to say, he and his wife were both tested after finding a fRee drive-thru testing facility outside a National Guard Depot in Alabama.

On Friday, after getting over his symptoms, he found out his test was positive for COVID-19.