Eastern Kentucky man released from hospital after 70-day battle with COVID-19

Just over 3,000 Kentuckians have recovered from COVID-19 including Gary Abbott, a former educator and court bailiff from Wayne County.

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset released a video Tuesday of him leaving the hospital.

Abbott went into the hospital on March 18th with COVID-19 symptoms, tested positive, and then spent 70 days there. 25 of which were spent on a ventilator.

Abbott is now in a rehabilitation unit.

As he left he said, "I'm here because God wants me to do something to give other people encouragement. When it looks like it's over, heavy-duty prayer is what helps."

You can watch the video below.