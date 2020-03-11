Eastern Kentucky University restructures spring semester ahead of COVID-19 concerns

Eastern Kentucky University will restructure the spring semester for the week of March 16 through March 20.

The university is advising students not to return to campus immediately after spring break. Residence halls will close temporarily. Exceptions will be made for students with alternative housing options. EKU housing will provide additional information.

Online programs will continue regularly on Monday, March 16.

Starting Monday, March 23, all courses will be done remotely until April 3.

During the week of suspended classes, March 16 through March 20, faculty will work to adapt learning materials for an alternative delivery format.