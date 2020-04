Eastern Kentucky University announced furloughs due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Sister station WKYT reports 60 positions are being furloughed from May 1st to August 1st.

Those employees will still have the option to maintain their health benefits. They will also be able to file for unemployment.

The university will also operate on a four-day work-week.

This comes as the university is expecting a more than $7 million loss in its 2020 budget.