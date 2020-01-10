East Tennessee man accused of exploiting a minor

A Campbell County man has been arrested on charges relating to a minor.

Kenneth Powers was arrested on charges of solicitation to commit aggravated statutory rape and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means.

Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that the incidents occurred between March and April 2019. TBI agents said he sent explicit messages to an underage female and attempted to solicit the victim to engage in sexual activity.

According to the TBI, he was being held at the Claiborne County Jail on a $10,000 bond.