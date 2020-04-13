East Kentucky Marina heavily damaged in overnight storms

Officials at East Kentucky Marina on Fishtrap Lake in Pike County say their facility took heavy damage in Sunday night/Monday morning's storms.

In a Facebook video Monday morning, owner Tereshia Thomas showed fans of the page the damage.

In the video, you can see parts of the dock out of place, moved from where they were supposed to be. Thomas also mentions that parts of the dock and walkway sunk into the water, but assured boat owners that all of the boats were accounted for.

"The marina is just gone." Thomas said in the video.

She also talks about how the very strong straight line winds blew one of the boats the marina owns still attached to a trailer down the hill near the dam.

The nearby Dorton sensor on the Kentucky Mesonet registered a 79 mph wind gust late Sunday night.

You can watch the entire video from Thomas here:

