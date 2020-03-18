Closures of gyms effect local economy

Governor Andy Beshear ordered gyms, spas, hair salons and entertainment businesses to close.

"It could be as little as two weeks. It could be as long as 30 days. It could be￼ I heard the President say the other day it may take up to August," said Greg Hoskins, manager of East Kentucky Fitness.

East Kentucky Fitness closed their doors Wednesday.

"First and foremost the health of our members is what we're looking out for. We do want to abide by what the governor has recommended and the CDC," said Hoskins.

This will definitely have an economic impact on those working at the gym.

"We have several employees here and it's going to affect them greatly. Several of us look at it as our sole income. It's going to hurt the community because we don't have the economic influx of money coming in that we can spend locally," said Hoskins.

Dale Williams owns East Kentucky Fitness and East Kentucky Chiropractic. Right now, he is just taking it day by day.

"I do expect we might see that change in the near future but as of right now we don't know what those changes are going to be￼," said Williams.

While his gym closes, his chiropractic office is still open.

"Right now we are just as busy as ever. We have a lot of other people that are trying to get in. Maybe they're off work more and they have the ability get here or maybe it's just the concern that they may be shutting us down so a lot of people are coming in," said Williams.

He is just hoping that both of his businesses will not be shut down.

Hoskins says while the gym is closed, they will post at-home workouts and tips to stay healthy and active on their Facebook page.