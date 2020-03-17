East Kentucky Dream Center serving meals to 'cancel out the fear'

The East Kentucky Dream Center in Pikeville is expanding its meals program as the economic stresses of the COVID-19 closings begin.

"Adults, children, anybody that needs a free meal," said Executive Director Rachel Campbell-Dotson. "There's no stipulations; there's no questions asked. Just come on in and fill your belly."

The center will serve meals Tuesday through Friday, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., to help ease the burden of buying lunch for those who may not otherwise be able to afford it.

"There's a lot of children that depend on a breakfast and lunch dinner within the school system," said Dotson. "So, we decided the community needs us. And if that's what we're going to be here for, is to help our community, now is the time that we need to step up."

On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the center will offer sandwiches. On Wednesdays and Fridays, hot meals will be provided. All meals will be pick-up only as the center adheres to restaurant rules.

According to Dotson, the outreach is less about the lunch and more about the love for the community.

"We just really want to let people know that we're here," she said. "We want to try to combat the fear. Try to cancel out the fear and let them know it'll be okay."