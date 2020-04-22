Earth Day Forecast: Frosty morning, mainly sunny day ahead

Happy Earth Day! A Frost Advisory is in effect for the bulk of the region early, so give yourself time to warm those cars up if you have to be out this morning.

Today and Tonight

After the cold start to the day under clear skies, the sunshine warms us up quickly. Southwest winds will also help pull some warmer air in from the south. Most of us should top out in the mid to upper 60s today. The clouds, unfortunately, will start to increase the deeper into the afternoon that we get. We will stay dry during the daylight hours though.

Tonight, those clouds take over and rain chances will pick up late as our next system rolls into the area. Lows will drop down to around 50.

Extended Forecast

We're watching the forecast for Thursday very carefully. An area of low pressure will move over Kentucky, keeping the rain around throughout the day and much of the night. At this point, there is a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather from the Storm Prediction Center. While a few rumbles of thunder can't be ruled out, we're more concerned about the wind. Some models are trying to show gusts up to or more than 50 mph. Definitely stay weather aware. We'll be posting updates throughout the day today and tomorrow with any alerts that are issued. Highs will top out near 70 before dropping into the low 50s.

Outside of a stray chance early Friday, I think we dry out, at least during the daytime hours. The system moving in this weekend could be here as early as Friday night, so I'm not sure how much the clouds will clear, if they do at all. Highs will be in the mid-60s for most.

More chances for showers and storms are possible on Saturday with our second system of the week. Highs will again be close to 70. We should dry out some and cool down behind the front for the last Sunday in April. May starts next Friday. Can you believe that?

