If you live in Breathitt county and plan on voting in-person for the June 22 primary election, you can do so starting Monday.

The Breathitt County Courthouse will be open from Monday until June 22 and regardless of your precinct, this will be where you vote.

Be sure to have your license ready for the election officer when you arrive.

Temperatures will be checked once inside the building and masks will have to be worn at all times.