Eagle's Landing, Big Creek Missions serve meals to children in Leslie County

The sun was shining in Leslie County on Saturday, as a business and an organization gave back to the community.

"It's just our way to give back we appreciate everyone that has supported us since we opened and we just want to give a little back," said Eagle's Landing Owner, Mary Carter.

With schools out due to COVID-19, the companies were looking for ways to help hungry children.

"They don't have the opportunity to get the meals at the schools as easy as they typically would," said Big Creek Missions Volunteer, Cheyenne Brown.

Eagle's Landing partnered with Big Creek Missions to serve meals to more than 160 children in need.

"We just want to make sure there's no little kids in the county that are not getting a hot meal. They don't even have to get out of the car, we have three spaces reserved in front of the door," added Carter.

The duo also wanted to help the families that could not make it to Eagle's Landing, by dropping off the food at the families' doorsteps.

"A lot of them don't really expect that much so when you show up with a sack of food and it's like Christmas morning," added Brown.

The kind gesture does not go unnoticed.

"They see that food and that's probably one of the greatest joys of their week to see that coming in their door where they normally wouldn't," said Brown.