Eagle watching tours offered at 3 Kentucky parks

Bald Eagle, Photo Date: 2006 (Source: Carl Chapman / CC BY 2.0)
By  | 
Posted:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet has announced the dates for this year's Eagle Watch Weekends at state parks.

A statement from the agency says tours will be offered Jan. 24-25 at Lake Barkley State Resort Park, Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at Kenlake State Resort Park and Feb. 7-9 at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park.

Tours offer participants a chance to see bald eagles looking for food around major lakes in western Kentucky.

Each park is offering overnight packages that include tour tickets and lodging.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus