Cabell County EMS gets new equipment to help protect against hidden danger

Some new equipment has been added to ambulances in Cabell County, meant to help detect a hidden danger in homes.

Cabell County EMS has installed carbon monoxide detectors on each ambulance within the county. The installation of the equipment came after an incident with a paramedic.

"A few months ago, we had a call and the paramedics went into the house," said Gordon Merry, director of Cabell County EMS. "The call came in of unconscious people, and we got there and we transported the person to the hospital, and there was probably some suspected drug activity at this house. And when we got to the hospital, unfortunately, the paramedic passed out and we are thinking that it was because of the drugs in the residence. He scared us. And at that time, they were treating him like it was a drug overdose."

However, Merry says what the paramedic was actually suffering from had nothing to do with drugs.

"After questioning him, he told us that he had fought a structure fire the day before and his CO levels were very high and this just topped it off," Merry said. "We did not know there was a generator being run in the house. So when you add it all up, the long and the short of it is, he got CO and he was unable to breathe and passed out and we had no means of knowing this."

Merry says in his years at the department, this is the first time any of his paramedics have been overcome by carbon monoxide.

After the incident, the conversation started on ways they could prevent it from happening again.

The monitors have now been installed on each of the 'blue bags' which EMS crews carry with them on calls. They have also been placed on each of the cots that they use to transport patients.

"They are the safety net for the crew and for the public both because if we go to the house and we lay the bag down and say you have a headache, which is a symptom of CO and it goes off, we know then probably why you have your headache so it's protecting the public and the paramedics," Merry said.

Merry says the detectors will help to alert crews if there are high levels of carbon monoxide in a home when they arrive, helping them to protect themselves and the public.

Merry says it is also important that homeowners get their furnace checked and make sure there are working smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors in the home.