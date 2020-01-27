EKU flight instructor weighs in on helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, 8 others

Around the world, people are mourning the death of basketball icon Kobe Bryant - from former teammates to league officials, and even Kentucky Wildcats Coach John Calipari, who tweeted about a book sent to him by Bryant.

The last thing Kobe sent to me. Coaching me to be more than a coach! pic.twitter.com/R391dzzlKU — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) January 27, 2020

The former Los Angeles Lakers star died suddenly along with his daughter Gianna and seven others in a helicopter crash Sunday.

Longtime Orange Coast College baseball coach 56-year-old John Altobelli was also killed in the helicopter crash, according to his brother. He died along with his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa. Altobelli’s daughter was on the same basketball team as Gianna Bryant. Costa Mesa Mayor Katrina Foley also tweeted that Christina Mauser, a girls basketball coach at a nearby private elementary school, died in the crash.

Investigators are looking into weather conditions, including a heavy fog, at the time of the crash. The FAA says the pilot was qualified to fly in "worse than normal" conditions.

Chief Flight Instructor Sean Howard at EKU's Flight Training Center said in an interview with sister-station WKYT that weather could have played a role.

"It could be very low visibility but technically as long as he remained clear of clouds he could legally fly," Howard said. "And it sounded like on the tape he was using highways to navigate by which means it was probably pretty low visibility."

The National Transportation Safety Board could release a preliminary report in the next few months, but it could be a year before a final cause is released.