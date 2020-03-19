EKCEP announces new policy to file unemployment claims

Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program has a new policy in place for people needing to file unemployment claims and sign up for employment services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you lost your job due to the pandemic, EKCEP will make sure to quickly process unemployment benefits and make eligible funds available. All in-person services are suspended until further notice, but you can apply by calling your local office.

Regular career and employment services are still available, though you will still need to apply through the phone.

· Bell-Whitley CAA (Bell County): 606-337-3044

· Big Sandy Area CAP (Floyd, Johnson, Magoffin, Martin, and Pike counties): 606-789-2857

· Daniel Boone CAA (Clay and Jackson counties): 606-598-5127

· Gateway CA (Menifee and Morgan counties): 606-743-3133

· Harlan CAA (Harlan County): 606-573-5335, extensions 237, 236, 241, or 233

· KCEOC CAP (Knox County): 606-546-2639

· LKLP CAC (Knott, Leslie, Letcher, and Perry counties): 606-436-3161

· Middle Kentucky CAP (Breathitt, Lee, Owsley, and Wolfe counties): 606-666-2369

· Northeast Kentucky CAP (Carter, Elliott, and Lawrence counties): 606-638-4949

Anyone looking to apply for unemployment benefits in the EKCEP area can also call 1-888-503-1423.

Governor Andy Beshear waived the waiting period for anyone needing unemployment benefits that is eligible after losing their jobs due to COVID-19 concerns.

"My obligation is to keep people safe during this time. I realize many of the steps I am taking to protect Kentuckians during this COVID-19 emergency are affecting employers and workers financially. Temporarily waiving some of the UI benefit rules during this time is one step I can do to help protect Kentuckians financially. I know this is a difficult time but we are going to get through this by working together to help each other," said Gov. Beshear.

To file a claim, be prepared to give your Social Security or alien registration number, date of birth, mailing address and telephone number. Also be ready to give the name of your former business/company name, address and phone number, dates of employment and the reason you are no longer working for them.