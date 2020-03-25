Drying trend begins, could last through the end of the week

After a chance for a shower early, we have a shot at seeing some sunshine by this afternoon. Everyone cross your fingers!

Today and Tonight

The morning will start out dreary, but skies will start to clear the deeper into the day we get. I honestly think we see sunshine later today. Highs should make it to at least 60 today. Some spots will probably do a little better than that.

Look for partly cloudy to mostly clear skies tonight. Lows will drop into the low to mid-40s.

Extended Forecast

Thursday looks amazing. I'm beyond excited for it and I know you all who have had to stay cooped up in the house will be too. Get out there and enjoy the sunshine and warmer temperatures, just be smart about it and keep practicing that social distancing to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Highs should get into the mid to upper 70s.

Friday is trending a little drier too. I think we could still see some scattered chances for showers and storms, but the chances are much less. Highs should be right around 80.

For the weekend, Saturday looks similar to Friday, although there is a little better chance for rain. Highs could make it into the low 80s. Sunday looks decent too, just a little cooler. Highs will likely only be in the mid to upper 60s.

We'll start the last few days of March next week mainly dry. Temps will stay a little cooler through mid-week, only getting into the upper 50s and low 60s. Can you believe April starts next Wednesday?

