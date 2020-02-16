Dry this morning, stray chances later today

Cloudy and dry this morning, stray rain chances later today.

Today and Tonight

Conditions will be pretty nice as you wake up this morning. Temperatures will be above freezing in the upper 30s to lower 40s, and we will continue to stay dry through the morning hours. Mostly cloudy skies will continue all day, but that will not stop us from warming up. Temperatures will get into the lower 50s. We could see a few stray rain chances this afternoon/evening, but these look very light and scattered, some of us will even stay dry.

Overnight, rain chances go down, but a few stray pop-up showers are still possible. We will stay above freezing once again with overnight lows only dropping into the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

Those mostly cloudy skies continue into Monday with highs getting into the upper 50s to lower 60s. We could see peeks of sunshine at times, but clouds look to take over. Stray rain chances are possible late and overnight lows will only drop into the upper 40s.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 60s with soggy conditions returning back into the mountains. Temperatures will drop quickly Tuesday night into the lower 30s as our next system moves through the mountains.

With temperatures being near freezing Wednesday morning we could see a little bit of a wintry mix or maybe even a couple flurries. By the afternoon we are dry and cool. Highs on Wednesday only rise to the mid-40s and overnight lows will be below freezing in the upper 20s.

As we head into the end of the workweek, clouds will clear out and sunshine returns. Temperatures stay more seasonable and in the 40s through Friday.

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall