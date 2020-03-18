Dry start to Wednesday, rain chances return this evening

It looks to be another dreary day across the mountains, with more rain chances moving in later today and tonight.

Today and Tonight

We ended up seeing a few breaks in the clouds overnight and if you get lucky, you might see a peek or two of sunshine early, but I wouldn't get too excited. Clouds will quickly overwhelm those.

I think we stay dry until late this afternoon heading into the evening hours. Once the rain does hit, it will be soggy. Chances for showers and storms continue into the evening and overnight hours, so be careful out there. Daytime highs should get to right around 70 before only dropping into the low 60s overnight.

Thursday and Friday

Our rain chances become a little more scattered during the daytime hours on Thursday, but thanks to a warm front, the mild air will surge in. Highs Thursday afternoon look to be in the mid-70s. I just wish we had some high pressure to go with it. Oh well, I can dream. The chances for showers and storms start to ramp back up heading into the evening hours and some of those could be on the stronger side. We're going to keep an eye on them. We'll drop into the mid-60s overnight.

Friday, the cold front will begin its trek into and through the mountains, bringing, you guessed it, more rain chances. Showers and storms are possible throughout the day into the night before tapering off, for the most part, early Saturday morning. Highs will get close to 70 before falling to around 40 Friday night.

Extended Forecast

We cool off for the weekend, but sunshine does return for a little bit!

Highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s Saturday with a mixture of sun and clouds. We should remain dry throughout the day.

We will start your Sunday off with a mixture of sun and clouds with more clouds by the evening hours. Rain chances will return later Sunday night into Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

Temperatures will get warmer for the new workweek however, rain chances and cloudy skies return once again.

Don't forget the season of spring officially starts at 11:49 p.m. Thursday night!

