Dry conditions continue today

Nice conditions continue today, rain chances come back overnight.

Today & Tonight

Most of us will wake up below freezing once again. You will need the heavy jacket as you head out the door because temperatures will be in the 30s. Clouds will continue to increase throughout the morning hours. Winds will come out of the southwest, helping us warm up this afternoon. Highs will get into the upper 50s. This will be our last chance to see warm and dry conditions together for a while, so make sure to get out and enjoy the day.

Clouds will continue to move in this evening with rain chances moving back in very late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Extended Forecast

Have the rain gear ready to go for the start of the workweek because soggy conditions return Monday with highs in the lower to mid-50s. These showers will continue on and off all day.

Scattered rain chances continue Tuesday morning. We could see a few stray pop-up showers throughout the day, but it looks like we will get a few breaks from the rain throughout most of the day Tuesday before our next system arrives. Highs will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Wednesday more rain arrives with highs in the mid-40s. We could see temperatures drop below freezing which means rain could transition into snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning. We have a lot of time for this to change so it is something we'll keep an eye on over the next several days.

Looks like winter is not quite over yet!

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall