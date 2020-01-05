Dry conditions and sunshine return today

Our Severe Weather Alert Day coverage continues as slick conditions remain Sunday morning.

Today & Tonight

Flurries may stick around for the early morning hours, but the majority of the day looks dry. The morning commute for church could be slick, so take it easy out there. Sunshine returns by the afternoon hours, allowing us to have a beautiful end to our weekend. High temperatures will be a lot more seasonable, in the mid-40s.

As we head into tonight conditions look to remain mostly clear with just a few clouds. We will continue to stay dry, and overnight lows will be chilly with temperatures in the lower 30s.

Extended Forecast

Mostly sunny skies continue into your Monday with highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows in the mid-30s.

Tuesday highs will stay in the mid to upper 40s. A weak system moves through bringing scattered rain chances and maybe a little bit of a wintry mix overnight Tuesday. Lows will get below freezing in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

We stay dry Wednesday and Thursday and see a nice mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures remain on the cooler side Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s once again. We get a little bit of a warm-up on Thursday as highs climb into the lower to mid-50s.

Temperatures remain on the warmer side as we head into the end of the week. Scattered showers look to return to the mountains on Friday. We will keep an eye on this, but for now, enjoy your weekend!

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall