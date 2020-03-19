Dry cleaning business uses drive thru, closes lobby for customer safety

Rainbow Cleaners closed the lobby on Thursday to better protect its customers.

The business decided to use its drive-thru window to help conduct business with customers.

"We can take your clothes from this, we can bring them out, we will ask first if you want us to or we can hand them to you through the window. We'll ask if you want us to come into your vehicle," said Rainbow Cleaners owner Judy Woods.

Any items can be handled at the drive-thru for convenient service.

"You can do your press only this way, you can do your dry cleaning this way, we do our leather repair this way, you can do your alterations this way," said Woods.

The business made these changes to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

"Our lobby is closed now, again to just reassure everybody that we are keeping what needs to be done. Social distancing and keeping it clean and that way you don't have to worry about getting out," said manager Becky Reed.

This not only protects the customers but also the employees.

"We have the workers back there in the back and you are keeping social distancing back there because your presses are very far apart," said Reed.

Rainbow Cleaners also worked closely with the other dry cleaners in the area.

"He would come out and do a curb service as well so we are all just trying to help the people out we're not trying to steal business or anything," said Woods.

