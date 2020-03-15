Dry and cloudy conditions today

Clouds will stick around today, but we will stay dry.

Today and Tonight

You will need the jacket heading out this morning. Temperatures are in the mid-30s for most of us. Clouds will stick around for the daytime hours and winds will be coming out of the north northwest, so we will not warm up all that much. Highs are only expected to reach the upper 40s once again. Moisture looks to stick around as well, so a stray drizzle isn't impossible, but I think we will more than likely remain dry all day.

This evening we start off with mostly cloudy skies, and then as we head into the overnight hours the cloud cover will begin to decrease. Temperatures will get chilly just like they did last night, and fall into the upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

That rain break continues Monday with highs getting back into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Clouds will continue to back off for the morning hours and we look to see our first glimpse of the sun in a while. Sadly, the rain break does not last long. Clouds increase Monday evening and by late Monday night, rain chances come back into the mountains.

More cloudy skies and scattered rain chances continue Tuesday. Highs will get back into the 60s.

As of now, models are showing another short rain break, Wednesday morning. This will allow temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 60s before a line of heavier showers look to move through by the evening hours.

Soggy weather will continue for the end of the workweek, but temperatures continue to climb. We may even be in the 70s by Thursday and Friday.

The upcoming weekend is looking nice for now, and we also look to get a slight cool down. We will continue to monitor that, but for now, enjoy your Sunday!

WYMT Meteorologist

Brooke Marshall