Dry Thursday ahead, shot of winter to wrap up the work and school week

Another mild day is on the way before we see a little return to winter by the end of the work and school week.

Today and Tonight

I think we see varying levels of cloud cover today. We'll start out your Thursday with a mix of sun and clouds and then see mostly cloudy skies later on. I do think we stay dry during the daytime hours. Highs will get back into the low 60s for most. I wouldn't be surprised to see someone hit 65.

Tonight, as the front moves in, I think we see some rain chances late. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Extended Forecast

Friday looks to feature a mix of scattered rain and snow showers, depending on temperature. Most folks will stay in the 30s through the daytime hours. Someone might get to 40. I'm not optimistic on that though.

Friday night, snow showers are possible on the backside of the system. Any accumulation would be in the very highest elevations, above 2,500 feet. Most valley locations will see flakes fly, but due to warm ground temps, not much, if anything will stick. It will be a chilly night as lows drop into the mid to upper 20s.

After the chance for a few flakes early Saturday morning, we'll see the sunshine return quickly taking our highs back into the mid 50s. Mostly clear skies will be around Saturday night and we'll drop to around freezing.

Sunday looks beautiful with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 60s.

Clouds will start to increase as we head into the new work and school week on Monday, but I think we stay dry during the day. That night, the rain chances will pick up and I think they stay with us through much of the week. Rain gear will be a must-have accessory. The good news is that the temperatures will stay mild, staying in the mid to upper 60s all week.

Want up-to-date information on weather in the mountains? Click here to download the WYMT Weather App.